Brokerages Set W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) PT at $84.67

Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.67.

WPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

W. P. Carey Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $70.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. W. P. Carey has a 12 month low of $66.76 and a 12 month high of $89.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.20. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.77.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $427.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W. P. Carey will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.069 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.94%.

Insider Activity at W. P. Carey

In other W. P. Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.48 per share, with a total value of $72,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,032.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $477,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,565,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at about $559,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,626,000. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About W. P. Carey

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $24 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,449 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of December 31, 2022.

