Brokers Issue Forecasts for High Tide Inc’s FY2024 Earnings (CVE:HIT)

High Tide Inc (CVE:HIT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for High Tide in a report issued on Thursday, June 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Semple anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year.
High Tide (CVE:HIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$118.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$116.43 million.
High Tide Trading Up 1,900.0 %
