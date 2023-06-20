Brokers Issue Forecasts for High Tide Inc’s FY2024 Earnings (CVE:HIT)

High Tide Inc (CVE:HIT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for High Tide in a report issued on Thursday, June 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Semple anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year.

High Tide (CVE:HIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$118.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$116.43 million.

High Tide Trading Up 1,900.0 %

High Tide stock opened at C$0.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.09. High Tide has a 1-year low of C$0.01 and a 1-year high of C$0.10.

