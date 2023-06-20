Brokers Issue Forecasts for LAVA Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LVTX)

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for LAVA Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, June 15th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.36). The consensus estimate for LAVA Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.78) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for LAVA Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.65) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.05) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

LAVA Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of LVTX opened at $2.06 on Monday. LAVA Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.67.

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter. LAVA Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 183.02% and a negative return on equity of 41.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in LAVA Therapeutics by 571.9% during the 1st quarter. Bruce & Co. Inc. now owns 671,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 571,874 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of LAVA Therapeutics by 20,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 32,084 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of LAVA Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LAVA Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of LAVA Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $530,000.

About LAVA Therapeutics

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company, through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

