Brokers Offer Predictions for Exchange Income Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Exchange Income in a report issued on Wednesday, June 14th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will earn $3.82 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.88. The consensus estimate for Exchange Income’s current full-year earnings is $3.37 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s FY2024 earnings at $4.19 EPS.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$526.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$492.23 million. Exchange Income had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 12.61%.

Exchange Income Stock Up 1.0 %

EIF has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$66.56.

Exchange Income stock opened at C$52.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.98, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.94. Exchange Income has a 52-week low of C$41.00 and a 52-week high of C$55.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$53.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$52.62. The firm has a market cap of C$2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.04.

Exchange Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.99%.

About Exchange Income

(Get Rating)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.