Brokers Offer Predictions for Principal Financial Group, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PFG)

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) – Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Principal Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.71. The consensus estimate for Principal Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

PFG has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.15.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $74.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.28. Principal Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $61.05 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.47 and a 200-day moving average of $73.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 16.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 74.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.21%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

