Brokers Set Expectations for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BAYRY)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) – Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Thursday, June 15th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now forecasts that the company will earn $1.98 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.96. The consensus estimate for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s current full-year earnings is $1.89 per share.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $15.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.76 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 6.06%.

OTCMKTS BAYRY opened at $14.26 on Monday. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.03.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4302 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.37. This represents a yield of 2.58%. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is 54.88%.

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

