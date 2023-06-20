BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Short Interest Down 6.1% in May

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,100 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the May 15th total of 117,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $12.69 on Tuesday. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $12.08 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSRTF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded BSR Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and owning of multifamily properties. Its objective is to provide unit holders an opportunity to invest in multifamily real estate properties; provide cash distributions; maximize long-term unit value; and expand the asset base of the REIT. The company was founded on January 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

