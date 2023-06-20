BTC Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,890 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $82.67 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $69.91 and a 1-year high of $102.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 6.73%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.23%.

EMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.27.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

