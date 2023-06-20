BTC Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,505 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $398,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 24,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNFP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.88.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $57.93 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.79. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.31 and a twelve month high of $89.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $401.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.58 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.