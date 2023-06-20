BTC Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

BTC Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,945 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFGC. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter worth $34,115,000. Sunriver Management LLC lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 44.7% during the third quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 911,189 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $39,136,000 after purchasing an additional 281,440 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 157,648 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 11,517 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 59,976 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $56.31 on Tuesday. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $39.70 and a one year high of $63.22. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.87.

Insider Activity

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.94 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 17.20%. On average, analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $111,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,486,578.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Performance Food Group news, insider George L. Holm sold 2,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $160,960.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 658,400 shares in the company, valued at $39,543,504. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $111,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,486,578.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFGC. TheStreet raised Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Performance Food Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

