BTC Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

BTC Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRNT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 53.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 14.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,415,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,156,000 after acquiring an additional 24,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,533,000. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $36.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.06 and a 200 day moving average of $36.76. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $51.01.

Insider Transactions at Verint Systems

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.15 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Elan Moriah sold 3,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $130,667.28. Following the sale, the president now owns 101,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,743,042.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total transaction of $110,271.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,694.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 3,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $130,667.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 101,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,743,042.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 238,549 shares of company stock valued at $8,890,112. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRNT. StockNews.com upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

