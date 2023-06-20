BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

BTC Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,966 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 41,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Honda Motor by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Shares of HMC stock opened at $31.32 on Tuesday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.43 and a 12 month high of $32.62. The company has a market cap of $53.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.94.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.10). Honda Motor had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $33.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.49 billion. Equities analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

