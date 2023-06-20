BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $11.86 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.4% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 89,097.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,514,000 after purchasing an additional 29,170,366 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $3,033,348,000. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 15,607.4% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,249,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,483,000 after buying an additional 5,216,157 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AbbVie by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in AbbVie by 426.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Argus downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AbbVie Price Performance

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,151 shares of company stock worth $5,187,783. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $138.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $244.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.10 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.72.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

