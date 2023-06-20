BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $315,000 Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

BTC Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 30.7% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,402,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,559,000 after purchasing an additional 564,838 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,024,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,476,000 after acquiring an additional 535,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,717,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $194,876,000 after acquiring an additional 514,149 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth $35,392,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 49.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,176,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,052,000 after purchasing an additional 388,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $126,264.83. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,957.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Power Integrations news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total value of $126,264.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,957.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $787,644.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,957,128.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,201 shares of company stock valued at $5,501,063 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Power Integrations Trading Down 1.4 %

POWI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Power Integrations in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.43.

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $90.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.36. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.16 and a 12-month high of $94.90.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $106.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.33 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 22.85%. On average, analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

