BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $368,000 Stock Position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

BTC Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Westlake were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WLK. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Westlake in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Westlake by 12,680.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. 29.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WLK shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Westlake from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Westlake in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Westlake from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Westlake from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.27.

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $114.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.85. Westlake Co. has a 52-week low of $81.29 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.24.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.00. Westlake had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.83 EPS. Westlake’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Westlake Co. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.357 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.83%.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

