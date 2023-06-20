BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $475,000 Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 31.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 8.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 13.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Techne stock opened at $78.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.44. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $99.33.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $294.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.55 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TECH. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Bio-Techne from $99.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.45.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

