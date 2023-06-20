BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $496,000 Stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HEES. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,560,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,257,000 after buying an additional 21,909 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 121,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.75.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Down 0.5 %

H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $43.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.37. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $56.47.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $322.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

H&E Equipment Services Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

See Also

