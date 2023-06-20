BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $929,000 Stock Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,010 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,287 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,182,724,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,421,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $807,459,000 after purchasing an additional 560,250 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 20,389,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,248,000 after buying an additional 992,136 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 14,685,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,197,000 after buying an additional 649,270 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in UBS Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,682,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,769,000 after buying an additional 520,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group stock opened at $20.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $22.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.07 and a 200-day moving average of $20.20.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 14.99%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UBS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of UBS Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UBS Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

