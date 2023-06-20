BTC Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,909 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 801 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SQ. Decatur Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Block by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the first quarter valued at about $387,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block in the second quarter worth about $228,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Block by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Block during the 2nd quarter valued at about $516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $215,164.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,321.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total transaction of $2,340,905.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,852,185.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $215,164.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,321.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 235,846 shares of company stock valued at $15,386,284. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Block Stock Up 0.5 %

Block stock opened at $66.51 on Tuesday. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $93.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.60 and its 200 day moving average is $68.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. Block had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SQ. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Block from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. CLSA lowered shares of Block from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $93.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Block from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho raised shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Block has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.88.

Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

