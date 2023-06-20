BTC Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

BTC Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,477 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 273,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 24,602 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 527,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 104,483 shares during the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on MUFG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE MUFG opened at $6.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average is $6.68. The stock has a market cap of $85.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.66. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $7.71.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $18.81 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

