BTC Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

BTC Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 60.2% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Barclays raised shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Sanofi Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $52.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.57. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $36.91 and a 12-month high of $57.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Sanofi had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.377 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s payout ratio is currently 49.46%.

About Sanofi

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

