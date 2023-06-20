BTC Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

BTC Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 46.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,021 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 13,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CP opened at $78.52 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $83.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.80. The company has a market capitalization of $73.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 40.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.