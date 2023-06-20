BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,063 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

BTC Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,578 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,542,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $539,438,000 after buying an additional 32,236 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,241,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,134,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 0.7 %

FIX stock opened at $161.58 on Tuesday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.14 and a fifty-two week high of $165.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.56.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.44. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total transaction of $479,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,552.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Comfort Systems USA

(Get Rating)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates under the Mechanical and Electrical Services segments. The Mechanical Services segment includes heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Articles

