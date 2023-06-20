BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 140 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,783 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 43.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,990,421.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,886,967 shares of company stock worth $177,254,308 in the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.21.

NYSE ORCL opened at $125.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.92 and its 200 day moving average is $91.92. The stock has a market cap of $338.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

