BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 199 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

BTC Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in ASML by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in ASML by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 19.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, New Street Research lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $694.27.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $721.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $363.15 and a 12-month high of $747.13. The company has a market cap of $284.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $676.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $645.45.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.72. ASML had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 79.79%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.44 EPS for the current year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

