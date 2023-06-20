BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 291 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,925 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.77.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Stock Performance

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other McDonald’s news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,423. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,667 shares of company stock worth $3,725,307. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock opened at $293.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.89. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.58 and a 1 year high of $298.86.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Articles

