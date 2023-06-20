BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 499 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,525 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.0% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 605.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $426.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $437.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $324.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 222.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. TD Cowen increased their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $322.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,386 shares of company stock worth $97,248,000 in the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

