Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Short Interest Update

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the May 15th total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Bunzl Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BZLFF opened at $38.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.15 and a 200 day moving average of $35.67. Bunzl has a 1 year low of $28.86 and a 1 year high of $38.75.
Bunzl Company Profile
