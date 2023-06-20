Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Short Interest Update

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the May 15th total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Bunzl Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BZLFF opened at $38.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.15 and a 200 day moving average of $35.67. Bunzl has a 1 year low of $28.86 and a 1 year high of $38.75.

Get Bunzl alerts:

Bunzl Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.