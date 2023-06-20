Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 90 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,735 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up approximately 1.2% of Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 585 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 67.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,307. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.4 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.77.

MCD opened at $293.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.89. The company has a market cap of $214.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $298.86.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

