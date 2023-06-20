BZAM Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BZAMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BZAM Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BZAMF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 126,800 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the May 15th total of 117,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of BZAMF stock opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. BZAM has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $30.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21.

BZAM (OTCMKTS:BZAMF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. BZAM had a negative return on equity of 33.44% and a negative net margin of 59.08%. The firm had revenue of $18.26 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BZAM will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Clarus Securities restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of BZAM in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

BZAM Ltd. operates as a cannabis producer with a focus on branded consumer goods. Its brands include the BZAM, TGOD, ness, Highly Dutch Organic, and TABLE TOP, as well as Dunn Cannabis, FRESH, and Wyld partner brands. The company operate facilities in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec, as well as retail stores in Winnipeg, Manitoba and Regina, Saskatchewan.

