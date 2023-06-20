Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) & ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Critical Contrast

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) and Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ACNB and Cadence Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACNB $108.86 million 2.55 $35.75 million $4.45 7.32 Cadence Bank $2.05 billion 1.10 $463.24 million $2.26 9.21

Cadence Bank has higher revenue and earnings than ACNB. ACNB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cadence Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACNB 0 2 1 0 2.33 Cadence Bank 1 2 4 1 2.63

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ACNB and Cadence Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

ACNB presently has a consensus target price of $32.67, suggesting a potential upside of 0.33%. Cadence Bank has a consensus target price of $26.90, suggesting a potential upside of 29.20%. Given Cadence Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cadence Bank is more favorable than ACNB.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.3% of ACNB shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of ACNB shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Cadence Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

ACNB has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cadence Bank has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ACNB and Cadence Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACNB 33.13% 15.58% 1.49% Cadence Bank 19.37% 13.24% 1.13%

Dividends

ACNB pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Cadence Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. ACNB pays out 25.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cadence Bank pays out 41.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ACNB has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Cadence Bank has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Cadence Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Cadence Bank beats ACNB on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACNB

ACNB Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Bank and RIG. The Bank segment offers bank and related financial services. The RIG segment offers property and casualty, life and health insurance to both commercial and individual clients. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Gettysburg, PA.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance. The bank was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tupelo, MS.

