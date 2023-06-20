Caliber Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,979 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,852,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,750,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,894,257 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,782,790,000 after buying an additional 361,614 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,175,178 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,096,867,000 after acquiring an additional 487,878 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,222,931,000. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.31.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $101.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $116.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $70.77 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.67.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

