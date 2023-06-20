Caliber Wealth Management LLC Has $1.93 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 5,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $2,436,512.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,423,319.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $241.80 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $221.22 and a one year high of $303.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $238.05 and its 200 day moving average is $251.25. The stock has a market cap of $178.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.06.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.