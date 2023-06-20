Caliber Wealth Management LLC Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics accounts for about 1.6% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on GD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. William Blair began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.69.

General Dynamics Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of GD stock opened at $217.34 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $202.35 and a 52-week high of $256.86. The stock has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $214.57 and a 200-day moving average of $227.91.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm bought 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

