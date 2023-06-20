Caliber Wealth Management LLC Has $484,000 Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,332 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $2,040,780.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,739,714.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,874,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $2,040,780.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,739,714.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,730 shares of company stock valued at $32,096,687 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $260.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $825.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $314.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.74 and its 200-day moving average is $176.94.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Tesla from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Wolfe Research lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.15.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

