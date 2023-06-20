Caliber Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises about 1.6% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $178.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.53. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $209.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.43%.

Several research firms have weighed in on UPS. Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

