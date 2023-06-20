Caliber Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.59 Million Investment in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 62,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,023,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,635,000 after purchasing an additional 762,473 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,415,000. Finally, DDFG Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $640,000.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:FALN opened at $25.17 on Tuesday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $26.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.87 and a 200 day moving average of $24.93.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.