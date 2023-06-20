Caliber Wealth Management LLC Purchases 871 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up 1.5% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 65,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $612.00 to $586.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ServiceNow from $495.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on ServiceNow from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $660.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.94.

ServiceNow Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:NOW opened at $565.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $576.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $496.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $451.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 5.25%. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total value of $6,995,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,826,287.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $1,180,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,569 shares of company stock valued at $16,256,660. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

