Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Acquired by Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Camden Property Trust makes up approximately 0.9% of Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 3,564.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.29.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $113.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.96 and a 200-day moving average of $111.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.79. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $97.74 and a twelve month high of $147.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 71.17%.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total value of $588,937.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,234,269.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 172 properties containing 58,702 apartment homes across the United States.

