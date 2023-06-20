Canadian Natural Resources Limited to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $5.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.13 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 20.63%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.14.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $55.01 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $62.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.28 and its 200 day moving average is $56.75. The firm has a market cap of $60.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $11,623,500,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 198.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.664 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.02%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

