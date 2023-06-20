Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share, Stifel Firstegy Forecasts

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) – Stock analysts at Stifel Firstegy cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn now forecasts that the company will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.36. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $7.95 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $6.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.61 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNQ. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. CSFB dropped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$93.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$86.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$97.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$91.79.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 0.0 %

TSE CNQ opened at C$72.54 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$58.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$84.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.14, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$77.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$76.64. The stock has a market cap of C$79.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.02.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.62 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.48 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 23.94%.

Canadian Natural Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.25%.

Insider Activity at Canadian Natural Resources

In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.46, for a total transaction of C$4,527,600.00. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

