Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Kimball Electronics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:KE)

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Kimball Electronics in a report issued on Thursday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Soderberg forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of $2.14 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kimball Electronics’ current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $484.70 million during the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 2.74%.

Kimball Electronics Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com cut Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Shares of KE stock opened at $27.27 on Monday. Kimball Electronics has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $28.18. The stock has a market cap of $674.11 million, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimball Electronics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 82.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 38.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 24.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Kimball Electronics by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. 68.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimball Electronics

(Get Rating)

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.