Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 14,281 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 265,191 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,281 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,732,348,000 after buying an additional 145,810,023 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 42,600,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $505,669,000 after acquiring an additional 15,361,035 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $906,146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220,435 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,126,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $203,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.3% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 25,529,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $281,590,000 after buying an additional 1,951,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $6,135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,078,477 shares in the company, valued at $724,892,912.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,303,055 shares in the company, valued at $16,196,973.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $6,135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,892,912.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,510,000 shares of company stock worth $18,749,300. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Energy Transfer stock opened at $12.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.72. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.53.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.61%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ET shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Articles

