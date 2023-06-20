Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $107.77 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $118.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.49.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

