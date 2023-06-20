Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,146 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 44.8% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,201 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its holdings in NIKE by 0.6% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 35,265 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in NIKE by 2.1% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 104,057 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 1.7% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,624 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,229,000. 63.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Williams Trading cut shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.57.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE stock opened at $113.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

