Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,760,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,651,985,000 after purchasing an additional 258,620 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,378,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $910,664,000 after buying an additional 205,421 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,943,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $510,693,000 after buying an additional 235,228 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,370,000 after buying an additional 56,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,133,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $370,185,000 after buying an additional 297,814 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of GPC opened at $161.47 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $126.95 and a 1 year high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.41 and a 200-day moving average of $168.22.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.53%.

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, CEO Paul D. Donahue bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Genuine Parts news, CEO Paul D. Donahue bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Randall P. Breaux bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,957.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.25.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

