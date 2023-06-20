Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,590 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 54,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 471,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 77,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $441.63 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $445.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $419.79 and a 200 day moving average of $406.41.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

