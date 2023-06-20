Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 632 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,987 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

V stock opened at $228.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $428.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.83.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.08.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

