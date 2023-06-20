Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Short Interest Up 8.4% in May

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,930,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the May 15th total of 8,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF opened at $110.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $123.09. The firm has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.55%.

A number of brokerages have commented on COF. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Odeon Capital Group cut Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Capital One Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.