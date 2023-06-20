Capstone Green Energy (CGRN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN – Get Rating) will release its 3/31/2023 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 22nd. Analysts expect Capstone Green Energy to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter.

Capstone Green Energy Stock Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ CGRN opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. Capstone Green Energy has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Get Capstone Green Energy alerts:

Institutional Trading of Capstone Green Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGRN. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Capstone Green Energy by 10.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 53,020 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capstone Green Energy by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Capstone Green Energy by 76.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 36,879 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Capstone Green Energy during the first quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capstone Green Energy by 194.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 84,526 shares in the last quarter. 17.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capstone Green Energy

Capstone Green Energy Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and service of microturbine technology solutions. It targets vertical markets worldwide such as natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation, and microgrids. The firm’s products generate electric power output for commercial, industrial, and utility purposes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Green Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Green Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.